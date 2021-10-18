Wipro Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wipro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of WIT opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

