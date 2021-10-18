WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.58 and last traded at $53.67. 307,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,027% from the average session volume of 27,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

