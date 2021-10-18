Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

MRW has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:MRW traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 285.30 ($3.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,081,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,467,431. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 288.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.33. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.