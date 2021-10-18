Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

MRW has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:MRW traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 285.30 ($3.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,081,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,467,431. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 288.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.33. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

