WMS Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,176 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $71,936,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. 230,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,591,317. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.