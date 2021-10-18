WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 293,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,538,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $220.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.