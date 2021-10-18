WMS Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $18.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $861.45. The company had a trading volume of 491,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,072,309. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $687.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,448 shares of company stock worth $60,960,832 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

