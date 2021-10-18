WMS Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $351,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $423.72. The company had a trading volume of 587,415 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $413.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.20.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.