WMS Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.82 on Monday, reaching $354.23. The stock had a trading volume of 89,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $350.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

