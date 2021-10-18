WMS Partners LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $3,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.07. 144,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308,965. The company has a market capitalization of $316.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

