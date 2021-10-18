WMS Partners LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 0.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $198.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average of $190.20. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $202.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.