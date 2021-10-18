WMS Partners LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,109 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 138,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.