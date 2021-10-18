WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,925,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 4.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,673,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,538. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29.

