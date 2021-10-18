WMS Partners LLC Purchases 12,275 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.2% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.03. 59,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

