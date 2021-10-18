WMS Partners LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,070 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 86,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average is $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

