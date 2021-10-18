WMS Partners LLC Sells 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fosse Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fosse Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,839.25. 17,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,797.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,546.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.