WMS Partners LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,616 shares of company stock worth $497,621,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,841.21. 18,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,810.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,584.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,514.62 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.