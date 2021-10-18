Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Acquires 163,414 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 196.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,414 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 3.4% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of AerCap worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,302,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 6.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 250,096 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 93,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE AER remained flat at $$61.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

