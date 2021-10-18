Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 746,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,000. Janus International Group accounts for 2.9% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Janus International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 in the last three months.

Shares of JBI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.72. 6,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

