WOM Protocol (WOM) One Day Volume Hits $8.02 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $27.37 million and $8.02 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.00194633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00088949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

