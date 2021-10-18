Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

WKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 922.50 ($12.05).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

LON:WKP opened at GBX 870.50 ($11.37) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 896.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 867.53. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580.50 ($7.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979 ($12.79).

In related news, insider Duncan Owen purchased 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.