Workspace Group’s (WKP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 922.50 ($12.05).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 870.50 ($11.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 580.50 ($7.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 896.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 867.53.

In related news, insider Duncan Owen acquired 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

