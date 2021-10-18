Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Worley alerts:

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.50. Worley has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.