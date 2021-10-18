WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102 ($14.40).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

Shares of WPP stock traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 984 ($12.86). 1,437,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,885. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 984.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 975.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

