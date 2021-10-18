Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Capitalization Tops $513,007.11

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $7.82 or 0.00012650 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $513,007.11 and approximately $4,922.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.80 or 1.00034224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.50 or 0.06009390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00023847 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.