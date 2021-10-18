Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.10 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $477.01 or 0.00770564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.71 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00066225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,761.64 or 0.99769257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.06038847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,678,864 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

