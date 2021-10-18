Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:WH opened at $83.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

