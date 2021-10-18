Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after acquiring an additional 177,949 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

