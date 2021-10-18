X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Down 0.2%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 49,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 55,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

