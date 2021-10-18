X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 140,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 156,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter.

