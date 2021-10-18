X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Down 0%

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $39.89. Approximately 2,547,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,744,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,476,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

