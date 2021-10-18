Xend Finance (XEND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00066225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,761.64 or 0.99769257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.06038847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023633 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

