Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 3.4%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 4,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 754,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

