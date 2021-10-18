Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Position Cut by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,476 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.00 on Monday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.