Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Icahn Carl C

Icahn Carl C boosted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Xerox accounts for about 3.0% of Icahn Carl C’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Icahn Carl C owned about 17.45% of Xerox worth $731,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 51.8% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,996.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 79.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

