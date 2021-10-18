XIO Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

