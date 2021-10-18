XMON (XMON) Market Cap Achieves $10.65 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $7,121.39 or 0.11688200 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. XMON has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $37,742.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 1,920,688.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,982.09 or 1.00088695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.62 or 0.06098378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

