XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 3.74. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. XPhyto Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,278.03% and a negative return on equity of 395.43%.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

