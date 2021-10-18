XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of XPO Logistics worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

NYSE XPO opened at $80.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.