Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 209,547 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $15.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

