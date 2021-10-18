xRhodium Price Tops $0.81 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $92.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003579 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003245 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00027363 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

