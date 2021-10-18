XSGD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.44 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $105.03 million and $1.44 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00065874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,614.21 or 1.00128487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.85 or 0.05994707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00023472 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 152,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 141,743,600 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

