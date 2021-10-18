Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 4754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YALA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $961.45 million and a PE ratio of -43.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yalla Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yalla Group by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

