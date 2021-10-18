YAM V3 (YAM) Market Cap Hits $7.03 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00194729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00089763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.