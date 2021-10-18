YAM (YAM) Trading Up 28.6% This Week

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00197096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00090302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

About YAM

YAM (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

