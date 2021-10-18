Ycash (YEC) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $36,344.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00230118 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00111526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00129230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003291 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,692,175 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

