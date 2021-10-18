Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,534 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Yext worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $11.46 on Monday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

