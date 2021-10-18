YIELD App (YLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $70.21 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $70.21 million and $5.68 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00194858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 127,468,701 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

