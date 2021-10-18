Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.14 million and $1.15 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00066360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,966.69 or 0.99985707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.05995760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

