YOYOW Tops 24-Hour Volume of $376,393.00 (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. YOYOW has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $376,393.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOYOW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOYOW has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00195958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

YOYOW Coin Profile

YOYOW (CRYPTO:YOYOW) is a coin. It launched on August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,052,691,674 coins and its circulating supply is 504,892,204 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

Buying and Selling YOYOW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOYOW directly using US dollars.

