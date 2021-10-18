YUMMY Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $114,604.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00101908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,577.12 or 0.99909081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.31 or 0.06056308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023395 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 752,617,547,595 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

